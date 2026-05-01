California grape acreage declined to 266,000 hectares in 2025

California's grape acreage continued to decline in 2025, with reductions recorded across both wine and table grape categories, according to the California Grape Acreage Report, 2025 Summary, released April 22, 2026.

Wine-type grape acreage is estimated at 540,000 acres, down from 580,000 in 2024 and 610,000 in 2023, representing a -6.9 per cent change year-on-year. Of the 2025 total, 510,000 acres were bearing, and 30,000 were non-bearing.

Table-type grape acreage totaled 118,000 acres in 2025, compared with 120,000 acres in 2024 and 125,000 acres in 2023, marking a -1.7 per cent decline. Bearing table grape acreage remained unchanged at 115,000 acres, while non-bearing acreage declined from 5,000 acres to 3,000 acres, a -40.0 per cent change.

The report identifies Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay as the leading wine-type grape varieties, while Flame Seedless remains the leading table-type grape variety.

Data collection for the report was based on a voluntary survey of approximately 6,500 grape growers, conducted by the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service in cooperation with the California Department of Food and Agriculture and the California Table Grape Commission. Responses were received through the middle of April 2026.

The report also notes that vine removals from over 21,000 acres were recorded during the past twelve months. Some of this acreage was harvested in 2025 prior to removal, meaning it is included in estimated acreage totals but excluded from detailed data tables.

To view the full report, click here.

For more information:

USDA

Tel: +1 202 720 2791

Email: [email protected]

www.nass.usda.gov