Sun World adds new licensees in Australia and Italy

Sun World International has selected new licensees in Australia and Italy as part of a continued effort to strengthen how its branded fruit programs perform across global markets.

The new licensees will market Sun World's proprietary grape brands, including Autumncrisp® and Ruby Rush®, to strengthen the connections between consistent supply, seasonal availability and the premium retail experience these brands represent.

"Successful fruit programs rely on strong connections — the right partners, in the right markets, growing the right fruit, with a demonstrated focus on excellence — raises the bar for everyone," said Petri van der Merwe, Vice President of Global Licensing at Sun World International. "We're intentional about how we select our partners. We look for those who share our high standards and can connect our brands with consumers to deliver the intended experience."

© Sun World LLC

New licensees include:

TGC Marketing (Australia): Formed through a partnership between the Primarano and Marciano families, TGC Marketing brings together more than 50 years of combined table grape production and marketing experience. Operating across more than 800 acres in Victoria's Sunraysia region, the company unites the Prima Farms and Yummy Grapes brands to deliver a broader, premium table grape offering for domestic and international markets.

Romeo's Best (Australia): One of Australia's largest privately owned table grape producers, Romeo's Best farms more than 1,200 hectares across key growing regions along the East Coast. With one of the longest domestic supply windows in the country, the company brings significant scale and consistency across its partner programs.

Ace Quality Produce Pty Ltd (Australia): With a growing footprint in sourcing and distribution, Ace Quality Produce supports reliable supply across Australian channels. The company combines deep industry experience with a broad network and a tailored service model designed to maintain quality and efficiency from origin to customer.

Bio Hortus Soc. Coop (Italy): Founded in 2014 by partners with decades of agricultural experience, Bio Hortus manages more than 1,500 hectares of production, including 400 hectares under greenhouse. With a vertically integrated approach and strong traceability systems, Bio Hortus serves as a critical connection point between brands and European retail at scale.

"Our strength comes from the connections we build across geographies, growing conditions and channels. When you combine that diversity with an uncompromising focus on quality, you create programs that retailers trust, and consumers come back to," said Gerardo Lugo, Chief Commercial Officer at Sun World International. "These licensees will give us exactly that. They bring the experience, infrastructure, and commitment that will continue to set Sun World apart."

Joining the Sun World licensee network means more than access to world-class brands like Autumncrisp®, Ruby Rush®, Adora Seedless®, and Midnight Beauty®; it means being part of a connected global system built for long-term performance. Each licensee receives dedicated marketing support and access to proprietary tools and insights, all tailored to help them grow their programs and meet the specific demands of their region.

For more information:

Sun World

[email protected]

www.sun-world.com



