Six blueberry studies focus on production, quality, and cost decisions

The Studies section includes six new publications focused on field and post-harvest decisions in blueberry production. The selection addresses current seasonal topics such as pollination efficiency when species coexist, the role of aroma in varietal differentiation, and adjustments in nutrition and management to maintain quality.

The studies also examine decisions that affect outcomes and costs. These include fertigation in soilless cultivation, fruit firmness and mechanical resistance, an overview of R&D trends, and an economic analysis of an alternative management strategy for D. suzukii in organic systems.

In the field and post-harvest, the studies provide measurable criteria for decisions affecting yield and consistency. They include findings on pollination, sensory variables beyond °Brix, fertilization calibration in soilless systems, and physical traits linked to mechanical damage.

From a management perspective, the update also includes a bibliometric review showing how research on blueberries is structured and where development is concentrated. In addition, an economic analysis evaluates cost-benefit considerations before adopting an organic management approach for D. suzukii.

The six studies cover the following areas:

Pollination was assessed in research published in Ecology and Evolution, conducted by the University of Florida. The study evaluated whether the presence of bumblebees increases pollen load on honeybees in southern highbush blueberry. Under the conditions tested, no increase was observed, although interactions and temperature-related activity were recorded.

Quality and varietal differentiation were examined in a study in Plants by researchers from the University of Western Macedonia and Aristotle University of Thessaloniki. The analysis of five cultivars highlighted volatile compounds as a differentiating factor, while primary metabolites were linked to sweetness and acidity balance.

Nutrition and performance in soilless cultivation were evaluated in Applied Sciences by the Polytechnic University of Marche. Three fertigation regimes based on electrical conductivity were tested in 'Duke'. The intermediate level showed the best performance in production, while quality parameters showed no clear differences.

Physical quality was studied in Agronomy by the Wrocław University of Environmental and Life Sciences. Foliar silicon applications were linked to fruit firmness and mechanical resistance, with attention to spraying variables such as nozzle type, speed, and pressure.

R&D trends were analyzed in Horticulturae by Universidad Industrial de Santander and AGROSAVIA. The review covered 474 publications from 1987 to 2025, mapping research structure, themes, and collaboration patterns.

Management of Drosophila suzukii in organic systems was evaluated in Pest Management Science by a team including Cornell University. The study compared exclusion nets with organic insecticide programs. Netting was associated with an estimated revenue increase of US$1,856 per acre and a benefit-cost ratio of 1.115, with positive cash flow by the third year, depending on price and sales channel.

The studies are available in the Blueberries Consulting Studies section, where each publication includes a summary and PDF access.

Source: Blueberries Consulting