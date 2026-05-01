Maintaining the correct temperature during transit is vital for fresh produce, says David Lee, head of solutions for cold chain technology provider SigmaWit: "In the fast-paced world of fresh produce, we all know that temperature is everything. Whether it's berries or leafy greens, a few degrees of fluctuation during storage or transit can mean the difference between a premium sale and a total loss. For many supermarket chains, the biggest headache isn't just maintaining the temperature, it's the uncertainty once the produce is underway."

Lee emphasizes that being able to monitor temperatures constantly and directly has solved a recurring issue for one of SigmaWit's clients. "Recently, one of our clients, a regional fresh food supermarket chain, faced a recurring issue. Despite having high-end cooling systems, they were occasionally finding hot spots in their cold storage rooms, which led to premature spoilage. Their staff was manually checking thermometers four times a day, but the gaps between checks were long enough for problems to go unnoticed. They decided to switch to our WiFi Temperature and Humidity Loggers. Instead of manual logs, they deployed these small, smart devices across their distribution centers and retail floors."

© Sigmawit

The change was immediate. The store manager shared his experience: "It was like finally being able to see in the dark. I remember being at home on a Sunday evening when I got a 'Smart Alert' on my phone. One of the walk-in freezers had a door seal failure, and the temperature was creeping up. Because the system pushed a notification to my app in real-time, I was able to call the on-site security to close it properly. We saved over $5,000 worth of stock that night alone."

What makes this setup different from traditional data loggers is the seamless connectivity, Lee explains. "Thanks to real-time visibility, the user doesn't have to wait to download data; it's live on their phone or web dashboard. We also offer centralized management. Whether you have one store or fifty, you can see every sensor's status on a single screen. The automated alerts only 'bother' you when something is wrong, sending emails or app notifications the moment thresholds are crossed. Finally, users can identify patterns thanks to the long-term cloud storage of data. Like, which equipment is becoming inefficient before it actually breaks down."

"At the end of the day, technology should make life easier, not more complicated. By moving from reactive manual checks to proactive remote monitoring, our clients aren't just protecting their produce; they're gaining peace of mind. For those looking to take the guesswork out of their cold chain, it might be time to let their data do the talking," Lee concludes.

For more information:

David Lee

SigmaWit

[email protected]

www.sigmawit.com