Thailand targets US$4.9 billion in fruit exports in 2026

Thailand's Ministry of Commerce has launched a campaign to increase fruit export value by 5% to 179 billion baht (US$4.9 billion) in 2026, while managing supply during the peak harvest from May to August. The strategy combines domestic demand stimulation with overseas marketing to stabilise prices as seasonal volumes, particularly eastern durian, enter the market.

Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun said durian sales via live-commerce platforms form part of a broader plan to generate demand ahead of peak supply and support continuous distribution.

© Ministry of Commerce

"The proactive approach is intended to spread output ahead of time, reduce the risk of market congestion and help maintain price stability," Ms Suphajee said.

The ministry is also expanding overseas sales channels. Thaifex-Anuga Asia 2026 will take place from May 26 to 30 at Impact Muang Thong Thani in Nonthaburi province. The event is expected to host 3,300 exhibitors and more than 140,000 visitors.

Promotional campaigns under the Thai Tropical Fruits Golden Months program will be held in seven cities in China: Shanghai, Xiamen, Nanning, Chengdu, Qingdao, Guangzhou, and Kunming. The campaign will also extend to markets in western China, including Yinchuan, Yuxi, and Urumqi, as well as secondary cities.

Similar promotions are planned in department stores in South Korea, India, and the United Arab Emirates.

Online sales of fresh and processed fruit will be conducted through Thaitrade.com and TOPTHAI, supported by partner platforms including Amazon in the United States, Tmall and PUPU in China, Rakuten in Japan, Letstango in the United Arab Emirates, HKTVmall in Hong Kong, and Bigbasket in India.

Source: Bangkok Post