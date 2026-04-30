First day reflections on CPMA Toronto

Toronto's Convention Centre area was buzzing Wednesday as members of the Canadian produce industry made their way to the 2026 Canadian Produce Marketing Association's Convention and Trade Show. However, excitement around nearby Toronto sports events definitely spilled over into the convention. Whether it was attendees taking in a Toronto Blue Jays game and then heading into the Chair's Welcome Reception the night before fully decked out in Jays gear, or attendees checking out Jurassic Park–the energetic fan zone for the Toronto Raptors amidst the team's playoff run. Both of these events happened mere steps away from the Convention Centre and were hard to miss.





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L-R: Cutting the ribbon to open the show are Steve Bamford, chair, 2025-2026 Board of Directors; Ron Lemaire; Trevor Jones, Ontario Minister of Agriculture, Food and Agribusiness; Ontario Premier Doug Ford

Wednesday morning, the Delegate Breakfast kicked off the day where Ron Lemaire, president of the Canadian Produce Marketing Association, reflected on developments in the industry and in Canada throughout the year. "The current Carney government is driving a message that's very clear," said Lemaire. "The national agenda is aligned with our sector. It's aligning with food security and it's aligning with the assurance that we can drive the nation."

Following Lemaire, keynote speaker Jim Carroll, a futurist and innovation expert who's worked with organizations such as NASA, Disney, Pfizer and the World Bank, challenged the crowd to continue to evolve and "find your tin can", referring to the evolution of tuna packaging from tin cans only to now including resealable pouches.

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The whole team from Windset Farms is ready to go on the first day of the show.

In the afternoon, there were a few firsts at this year's show. Not only were food stations featured at the event for the more than 330 exhibiting companies and show attendees, but this year also featured extended show hours running from 1:30-6:30 p.m. on the first day.

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L-R: Archie Taylor, Silvia Valdez-Frausto and Kasey Kelley from Naturipe Farms LLC.

As for the pace of the show–there were mixed reviews. Kim Chackal, VP of sales & marketing and co-owner of Equifruit, felt positive about the attendance. "Day one at CPMA has been non-stop. The energy at this show is always incredible," she says. "For our booth, we've married the nostalgic, pixelated 90s joy that we grew up with and an ultra-modern banana case designed for retailers who are ready to lead in the 21st century. The energy on the floor today tells me that Canadian retail is ready to level up, and we're here to hand them the controller."

Others felt it was slow–slow enough to make their way easily through the aisles, not something that's always achievable at a trade show. Some exhibitors even wondered if perhaps attendees left the show early to head to the afternoon game of the aforementioned Toronto Blue Jays.

Over at the New Product Showcase program, there were 66 products from 51 companies inside the showcases.

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Pure Flavor®'s brand refresh was featured in the New Product Showcase program.

Today, following the Ontario Food Terminal Tour, the Awards Brunch will take place and then the trade show continues in the afternoon.

For more information:

Micken Kokonya

Canadian Produce Marketing Association

[email protected]

https://cpma.ca/