Consistent demand keeping strong potato supply moving

Availability continues to be strong on potatoes across key growing regions. "Supply remains well-positioned for this time of year. The market continues to move through the crop at a steady pace, keeping conditions competitive," says Craig Fields, SVP category sales, potatoes for Grimmway Produce Group. "We're tracking slightly heavier than last year and recent averages, with movement progressing steadily. Overall, supply is in a good position, though not tightening significantly at this stage."

Right now supply is still coming from primary growing regions, including Idaho, Washington, and Wisconsin, along with Canada. "The current position reflects a strong prior crop supported by generally favorable growing conditions," says Fields, adding that for the new crop, it's still early in the planting cycle and the company will continue to assess conditions as the season progresses.

As for demand for potatoes, it's steady across both retail and foodservice. "While it's not accelerating the market, it remains consistent, with supply dynamics continuing to be the primary driver," adds Fields.

That's leaving the market competitive given current supply levels and pricing is generally softer compared to last year with continued price pressure as the industry works through supply. "The focus right now is on maintaining strong execution across the supply chain while operating in a competitive environment. With continued cost pressures across freight, labor, and operations, discipline and efficiency remain key," says Fields.

© Grimmway Produce Group

All of this also is under consideration with the next planting cycle ahead. It's anticipated that acreage will likely be flat to slightly reduced as growers remain mindful of current market conditions. While input costs have moderated, they are still very much a consideration in planning ahead for future crops.

Talking potatoes at CPMA

These topics are very likely to be top topics of discussion at the company's booth this week at the CPMA Convention & Trade Show in Toronto. "At the show, attendees can expect a clear look at how we're helping drive premiumization within the potato category," says Jessica Congdon, category marketing, potatoes.

© Grimmway Produce Group

With that in mind, this year the company is showcasing its Tasteful Selections nibbles line—featuring Honey Gold, Ruby Sensation, and Sunburst Blend. These will be highlighted both in the company's booth and in the New Product Showcase. "Our focus is on elevating everyday potatoes through superior taste, texture, and visual appeal, while delivering more culinary-driven experiences that resonate with today's shopper," says Congdon. "We're also emphasizing packaging that works harder at shelf, with recipe-forward cues designed to answer the common question, "What's for dinner tonight?" and inspire purchase."

Show attendees will also be treated to dishes created by the company's corporate chef which will be prepared live in the booth on both days.

However for the company, CPMA is always a valuable opportunity for fostering connection. "We're looking forward to strengthening relationships with our retail partners, engaging with growers, and reconnecting with industry peers," says Congdon. "It's also an important platform for us to share our expanding portfolio and the innovation we're bringing to the category. The show is a chance to align with partners on where the category is headed and how we can continue to grow together by delivering more value, differentiation, and excitement in fresh potatoes."

Show attendees can stop by the company's booth, #831.

For more information:

Karen White

Grimmway Produce Group

Tel: (+1) 661-855-8139

[email protected]

www.grimmway.com