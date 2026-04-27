Fruit Growers Alianza ended their Peruvian grape season with the last arrivals in mid-January. The company sources the grapes from Piura in the north of the country. Peruvian grapes from Ica in the south of the country are still in the market in low volumes.

© Fruit Growers Alianza

Chilean supply

"We started loading from our partners San Clemente in Ovalle, in northern Chile, at the end of December," said Boris Manz from Fruit Growers Alianza. "This gives us a nice transition from the Peruvian season. We then move on to source from our growers at Gesex in the Metropolitan and 6th region in the south of Chile."

Chile had estimated 65 million boxes of grapes this season, but has revised that to around 56 million boxes, a reduction of 13-14%. "This has been down to the weather conditions and a concentration of fruit; it was very warm, then they had big rains at the end of March, which damaged the fruit from the later part of the season. Some growers stopped harvesting, while others suffered big losses. The outcome is that the Chilean season will finish earlier than expected."

© Fruit Growers Alianza

European market

The European grape market is relatively empty on top-tier varieties due to the small volumes from Chile. "The fruit is good quality, but there is just a lag in supply. India would normally cover any shortages, but they have not had the best weather either and are also affected by the war in the Middle East."

© Fruit Growers Alianza

Late Peruvian grapes

Fruit Growers Alianza is working with their partner Purafruit in Piura to have grapes from the region in April/May. "The growers have done some pruning to have fruit at this time (double cropping), it is very exciting, and we are hoping that we can fill the current gap in the market when Chile and India can't supply. The grapes from Peru are mainly the white seedless Sugar Crisp variety. The growers are also trialling new varieties to further extend the season.

"After our Peruvian and Chilean grape seasons are finished, we step out of the grape market."

For more information:

Boris Manz

Fruit Growers Alianza

[email protected]