Specialty vegetable exports to Canada expand with dual-origin supply

FairFruit is expanding its year-round specialty vegetable exports to Canada, using CPMA 2026 to connect with buyers seeking a consistent supply of fresh produce.

Based on market research, FairFruit identified opportunities to develop direct supply from its production in Guatemala and Peru. This dual-origin model provides continuity across complementary seasons, with Guatemala supplying from November to April and Peru from May to November.

© FairFruit

The product range includes conventional and Fairtrade-certified French beans, peas, brassicas, and mini and coloured carrots. Production follows quality and food safety standards, with cold-chain management from field to port.

Canada represents the next step in FairFruit's international expansion, following operations in the U.S. and Europe. Established import hubs in eastern Canada provide an entry point for the supply model. Production is managed by FairFruit from field decisions to packing, enabling consistent volume and specifications.

Evert Wulfrank, CEO of FairFruit USA, said: "CPMA 2026 is the right moment for FairFruit to take this step. We are a unique player with producers in both Guatemala and Peru, and we're the largest company dedicated to exporting Peruvian peas to the UK, European Union, the U.S., and Japan. Our current customers choose us because our product arrives on specification, at consistent volume, season after season. We're ready to offer Canadian buyers the same."

© FairFruit

He added: "FairFruit offers Canadian buyers a sustainable supply proposition that combines consistency, honesty, and long-term value. Our year-round French beans and peas present a direct, dependable solution that addresses gaps in the Canadian market. Our aim is to become a recognized, trusted supplier to the eastern Canadian fresh produce trade."

FairFruit focuses on production and long-term partnerships with growers in Guatemala and Peru. Its approach supports supply continuity across different climate zones, including managing risks such as El Niño.

For buyers, the company offers produce grown year-round to defined standards, supported by quality assurance processes from field to export. The focus is on supply reliability and operational transparency.

At CPMA 2026, FairFruit is seeking partnerships with Canadian buyers focused on traceability and long-term collaboration. Ontario is a priority market due to its concentration of retail, foodservice, and import activity, with Toronto and Montreal as key hubs.

© FairFruit

Caroline Floren, Sales & Operations Manager at FairFruit USA, said: "We are not just offering products – we are offering a fair partnership. Our goal is to become a trusted, consistent supplier for Canadian buyers."

Produce is shipped from Guatemala by ocean to eastern North American ports, then distributed by refrigerated truck.

Market data indicates growing demand in Canada for responsibly sourced produce. Claudia Granados said, "Canadian consumers are showing a growing demand for healthy, fresh, and functional produce."

For more information:

Fairfruit

Email: [email protected]

www.fairfruit.com