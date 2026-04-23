Brussels sprouts planting gets started in Washington

Planting is underway for the fall crop of Brussels sprouts in Washington. "We're on track time-wise–this is normal planting time for us," says Matt Yeoman of Valley Pride Sales, adding that he sees no acreage changes this coming season. "We just started this past week and we have got our first and second blocks in the ground."

© Valley Pride Sales

This planting, which should continue into June, is coming amidst what is a fairly typical spring in Washington. That means it's a combination of cycles of sun and clouds followed by rains and wind. This timing sets the crop up for a typical mid to late September start to harvest and that will continue through December.

Other regions producing Brussels

In that window, along with Brussels sprouts from Washington, there is also product coming out of Santa Cruz, Santa Maria and Salinas, California.

© Valley Pride Sales

This planting is also coming at a time when growers and shippers across the country continue to manage continued escalating costs. "We have definitely seen our costs go up too. Fuel is up and fertilizer is up and those are impactful to us and the farm," says Yeoman. "In terms of managing costs, I think the farm does the best they can to prebook and get some orders on the books but then suppliers can only extend that so far. That's where we're seeing the pressure right now on cost increases."

For more information:

Matt Yeoman

Skagit Valley Farms and Valley Pride Sales

Tel: +1 (360) 428 2717