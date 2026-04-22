Regional diversification has been essential in maintaining reliable asparagus supply

A diversified sourcing strategy has once again proven to be invaluable in securing continuity of supply. Absence of cooler temperatures during winter in key Mexican asparagus growing regions has slowed crop development and impacted size distribution. "This has resulted in a tighter asparagus supply profile than initially projected," says Rodrigo Torres with Altar Produce. Caborca and San Luis Río Colorado represent the core winter and early spring windows, typically running from January through April. These are then complemented by other Mexican regions as the season transitions to Baja California for a non-stop harvest from April through January. The seasons in Caborca and San Luis Río Colorado are seeing an earlier end than usual due to warm weather with the transition to Ciudad Consitucion in Baja California now taking place.

© Altar Produce

Peru's role

In parallel, complementary production is maintained in Peru, particularly in the northern region (Trujillo area) and selectively in the south. Peru plays a critical role extending supply into late winter and supporting global programs. "While we plan these supply windows carefully, actual timing can shift slightly depending on weather patterns and field performance." Overall, conditions in Peru have been more stable, helping balance part of the global supply. "However, we are closely monitoring how El Niño will impact the southern hemisphere this year," commented Torres. As always, weather remains the most significant variable influencing yield, harvest pace, and quality. Altar's agronomists have been closely managing execution across all regions.

© Altar Produce

Outlook for Mexico

While the Mexican season is clearly characterized by tighter volumes and increased market volatility, the expectation is for Mexico to remain the backbone of supply for North America and a key contributor globally. From a strategic standpoint, it reinforces the importance of strong forecasting, disciplined commercial execution, and alignment with customers. "Even under constrained supply, we see solid opportunities for structured programs and long-term partnerships."

© Altar Produce

Global distribution

Operating a fully integrated, multi-region supply platform is allowing Altar to sustain year-round availability for its customers around the world. The company supplies asparagus to more than 27 countries globally, with a strong presence in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. In addition, participation is growing in Oceania and Africa. Demand remains stable across all major regions. The U.S. continues to be Altar's largest market, driven by retail programs and consistent consumption. Canada follows similar patterns. In Europe and Asia, demand is increasingly focused on premium quality, reliability, and supplier consistency. "In tighter supply environments like the current one, customers are prioritizing strategic suppliers like Altar who can deliver continuity and execution," Torres said.

© Altar Produce

Firm pricing

Pricing has remained firm and elevated due to this season's supply constraints. Reduced volumes, coupled with some size limitations, have supported stronger market conditions. While pricing varies depending on specifications, pack styles, and contractual structures, overall levels are above what would typically be seen in a more balanced supply scenario.

In closing, Torres shares how this season highlights the resilience and long-term strength of the asparagus category. "It also reinforces the value of vertical integration, regional diversification, and strong customer partnerships. At Altar, our focus remains on delivering consistent quality, maintaining a strong sustainability approach, supporting our customers through market volatility, and continuing to invest in long-term growth across all regions."

For more information:

Rodrigo Torres

Altar Produce

Tel: (+1) 760-357-6762

[email protected]

www.altarproduce.com