Wide variety of organic vegetables from Mexico coming on for spring season

The organic vegetable season has transitioned from the winter deal to spring. "For us, this means a shift of our Rico Farms label in Guaymas, back to our primary growing location in Hermosillo," says Oscar Trujillo with Bridges Produce. Early heat has started many spring crops a little earlier than expected in the Hermosillo region. During the spring season, a large variety of organic vegetables will be shipped, including mini seedless watermelons, cucumbers, as well as summer and winter squash. In addition, the Aztlan label from Sinaloa continues to ship new crop organic eggplant while bell peppers and chili peppers are starting to wind down for the season.

© Bridges Produce

Oscar Trujillo of Bridges Produce and Francisco Tapia of Rico Farms.

Mini watermelons have started

Mini Seedless watermelons out of Hermosillo started last week and should go through early May with Seedless bins starting early May. Bridges only offers this item during the spring season. "For us, it is a wonderful seasonal item we offer when the weather starts warming up," said Trujillo. There are strong opportunities for promotions and pre-books.

Smooth transition for hard squash

Hard squash crops have transitioned from the winter plantings to the spring crops without much interference or gaps. Between the domestic USA season and Rico Farms' Mexican squash crop that runs from November into June/July, Bridges is able to provide their customers with a solid supply of hard squash year-round. "Right now, we have strong supplies of Acorn, Butternut, Spaghetti, Kabocha, and Delicata and ongoing with volume deals on Butternut processing bins starting soon," commented Trujillo.

Early heat impacts volumes of zucchini and yellow squash

Zucchini and yellow squash volumes are past their peak for the season, but smaller production volumes will continue into May. "The early heat seems to have finished many shippers in Nogales, but we do have some additional crops that will carry us for a few more weeks." Prices are firming up already and supply is expected to continue tightening.

© Bridges Produce

Unique promotion on Graffiti eggplant

Other organic crops that are starting up are cucumbers, eggplants, and Roma tomatoes. "Cucumbers are just now starting with steady volume that will go through late May." Eggplant crops from both Sinaloa and Sonora have also just started with good volume ongoing into June. "As a result of good supply, promotable volumes of beautiful, striped Graffiti eggplant lead to a unique promotional opportunity in the eggplant category." Roma Tomatoes, marketed under the Aztlan brand, started mid-April. Volumes are expected to be regular, but low through May.

Peppers and hot peppers are mostly finished for the season for Bridges as well as most other Nogales shippers. Weather and pest pressure have made for a very early finish this year.

Shipping costs

While the outlook for the spring season is positive overall, fuel costs are affecting all industries, including produce. Large, heavy items like watermelons especially feel the impact. "We work with customers throughout the U.S. and Canada and depending on the trucking distance, freight can cost close to or go over 50 percent of the product purchasing value," says Bridges' Sydney Fairchild. "This makes long hauls from Nogales a significant financial consideration."

Growing the organic market

Bridges is proud to offer consumers in the U.S. and Canada such a wide variety of organic vegetable items from Mexico. For nearly two decades, the company has committed itself to being a consistent and reliable supplier of these organic crops. "Through good years and bad years, and through good economic times as well as bad economic times, we have worked hard to provide steady volumes, ensuring our customers can rely on us to keep their shelves stocked with high-quality produce and continue to grow the organic market," said Ben Johnson with Bridges Produce.

For more information:

Oscar Trujillo

Bridges Produce

[email protected]

www.bridgesproduce.com