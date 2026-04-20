New HR varieties as a weapon against Nasonovia Nr:1

Last autumn, Enza Zaden was one of the first seed companies to launch resistant iceberg lettuce varieties effective against Nasonovia Nr:1. Preliminary laboratory results are very promising, and the first large fields with the new varieties will soon be visible.

Built-in resistance: Part of an integrated approach

The built-in resistance, described as "the protection starts from within," does not offer an all-encompassing solution against aphids, but it forms an essential part of an integrated approach to tackling this issue. New biological methods and crop protection solutions are continually being developed to address challenges in a targeted manner. In collaboration with various parties, strategies are being explored for managing Nasonovia ribisnigri.

© Enza Zaden

Resistance package provides double protection

The new HR varieties have a comprehensive resistance package, including full Bremia resistance (Bl:29-41) as well as HR: NR:0;1. This means the lettuce is protected against Nasonovia Nr:0;1 and offers resistance to other relevant threats, providing double protection against key risks in open-field lettuce cultivation.

HR standards and distinguishing features

After months of testing, the resistance has been shown to meet the standards of the International Seed Federation (ISF) regarding High Resistance. Benchmark results indicate that the new varieties meet ISF HR standards in practice, supporting consistent crop performance against threats such as Nasonovia Nr:1.

Commercial availability and benefits for growers

The first resistant iceberg lettuce variety, Lenovia (E01E.13418), is characterised by robust growth, a round shape, and a resistance package against aphids and Bremia. From 1 May, it will be available through established distribution channels.

Further variety introductions with this resistance package are planned for May. Interested parties are invited to subscribe to the newsletter for updates or contact their local Enza Zaden representative for more information.

© Enza ZadenFor more information:

Brit Fopma

Enza Zaden

Tel: +31 (0) 6 21 47 19 49

Email: [email protected]

www.enzazaden.com