New Zealand fruit exports rise as kiwifruit and apples drive growth

"Fruit is our third largest export commodity behind dairy and meat," international accounts spokesperson Viki Ward said. Leading the increase in fruit exports were kiwifruit and apples.

"Kiwifruit and apples contributed over 95 per cent of total fruit export value in March 2026," Ward said.

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Kiwifruit exports rose by $119 million (29 per cent) to $523 million in March 2026, driven by gold kiwifruit. Export volumes of gold kiwifruit increased by 20 per cent. The kiwifruit season typically runs from March to November, with a peak between April and June. Gold kiwifruit shipments begin in March, followed by green kiwifruit in April and May. The European Union was the leading destination, with export volumes up 22 per cent compared with March 2025.

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Apple exports also increased, rising by $22 million to $198 million compared with March 2025. "Royal gala apples made up 51 per cent of the total apple export value for March 2026," Ward said.

© Stats NZ

The apple export season runs from February to October, with harvest peaking between March and July. China was the leading destination, accounting for $70 million (35 per cent) of exports in March 2026.

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