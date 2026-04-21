U.S. Northeast freeze threatens orchards and strawberry crops

A freeze warning across parts of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut has raised concerns for crops and orchards, with temperatures expected to drop to critical levels.

Growers in New Jersey are taking protective measures as temperatures approach freezing. "Don't use plastic," Daniel Secor said. "You'd want to use a towel, or a thicker blanket, which has more insulating factor," he said.

At Demarest Farms in Hillsdale, apple and peach orchards are in bloom, increasing exposure to cold conditions. "You're susceptible to so many things this time of year, and cold is a major concern," said Jason DeGise.

DeGise noted that small temperature changes can affect outcomes. "Ten percent loss at 28 degrees, and if it goes down to 27 degrees - and we're only talking about holding these temperatures for an hour - you're going to have a 90% wipeout of your crop," he said.

Growers are monitoring temperatures and preparing mitigation measures. These include drip irrigation to increase soil temperature, as well as the use of smudge pots, wind machines, and sprinklers in orchards.

Strawberry production is also exposed to freeze conditions, with growers applying protective coverings such as hay to reduce damage.

Source: CBS News