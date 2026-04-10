Florida growers seek federal support after prolonged freeze

U.S. Senator Rick Scott met with agriculture representatives in Florida following a prolonged freeze in February that affected production across the state. Growers reported losses across citrus, blueberries, and other crops, with estimates running into the billions.

During a roundtable discussion, industry participants stated that federal agriculture programs have not fully addressed the needs of specialty crop sectors. Scott said: "The federal government's not been a great partner for Florida," noting that many programs are structured around "row crops."

Growers indicated that the freeze differed from typical weather events due to its duration and coverage across production areas. "It was 100% of the farm, not just parts," said Eric Edwards, senior vice president of public affairs at U.S. Sugar.

© Office of Sen. Rick Scot

Citrus producers reported that impacts may extend over multiple seasons, as trees require time to recover and replanting is affected. Sugarcane growers also indicated multi-year effects following damage to newly planted crops. "We've had to mow the ground; you lose six months of growing time," one farmer said.

Producers also reported indirect impacts, including ongoing soil and crop stress.

Discussions focused on potential federal support, including disaster funding and adjustments to crop insurance programs. Scott stated: "The most likely way we'll get it done is through reconciliation."

Growers also raised issues related to trade policy and labour availability, including visa programme limitations affecting livestock operations.

In addition to short-term recovery, producers highlighted ongoing challenges such as citrus greening, labour constraints, and competition in export markets. Some noted ongoing research and development efforts, but indicated that the freeze may delay progress.

Farmers stated that the scale of the event has affected their ability to recover without support. Scott encouraged participants to provide detailed proposals. "The more specific you guys are, the easier it is for me to do my job," he said.

Source: Florida's Voice