Colombian mint processing improves insect removal and efficiency

The Colombian herb company La Corsaria is currently able to clean approximately 100 kg of mint per hour, with additional capacity available. For processing fresh mint, the company uses a GEWA 3800V ECO HELICAL washing machine with an integrated insect and fine particle removal system, along with KS-100 PLUS vegetable and lettuce spin-dryers.

Fresh mint is a delicate product, and its essential oils, fine leaf structure, and the presence of foreign objects such as insects require careful processing. During washing and drying, it is necessary to maintain aroma and texture while removing insects, sand, and fine particles.

© Kronen

Washing mint without losing its aroma

The mint is hand-picked, tied into bunches with elastic bands, and transported into the washing machine via conveyor belt. One of the main challenges is removing small insects such as fleas or larvae without damaging the leaves or affecting the essential oils.

The GEWA 3800V ECO washing machine uses an upward-facing water jet at the inlet to move the bunches under the water surface. Light bunches are submerged as they pass through the insect and fine particle removal drum to support cleaning.

A fresh water shower above the outfeed belt removes disinfectant residues in an additional rinsing stage, while also refilling the wash tank.

Drying and preparation

After washing, the mint bunches are discharged via a vibration outfeed into baskets on a carousel, dried by three KS-100 PLUS spin-dryers, and then packaged. This process supports handling, cleaning, and resource use in line with processing requirements.

Clean mint, water use, and product safety

The rotating insect removal drum is designed for delicate products and whole leaves. The drum can be swiveled out of the wash tank for cleaning and has an open design for access.

The combination of washing and spin-drying maintains leaf quality and removes small impurities. The system operates with one circulation pump, reducing water use while allowing for future capacity increases. It also supports hygiene requirements for export markets. La Corsaria exports all processed mint, with most shipments going to the U.S.

The GEWA 3800 ECO uses a HELICAL washing system, enabling washing through a spiral movement that removes dirt and insects. The system can be used for herbs, fruit, vegetables, and salad leaves, operates continuously with automatic filling, reduces water use, allows access for cleaning and maintenance, includes a model with a capacity of up to 1,800 kg per hour, and combines washing, disinfection, mixing, and rinsing in one machine. An optional fine particle removal drum removes small insects and foreign particles.

For more information:

Kira Krollpfeiffer

Kronen

Tel: +49 (0) 7854 9646 160

E-Mail: [email protected]

www.kronen.eu

Christina Maier-Streif

Kronen

Tel: +49 (0) 7854 9646 161

E-Mail: [email protected]