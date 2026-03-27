"Year after year, we offer more cut herbs of Italian origin"

The annual seasonal transition for cut herbs approaches: "Traditionally, the supply of German cut herbs gradually increases starting in March. We can already source chives, wild garlic, and curly parsley, among others, from regional growers," says Ahmed Bouklata, also known as the Kräuterkönig (en.: Herb King), who has been offering his products for a few months now at the new Frischezentrum in Cologne-Gremberghoven.

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Product display with small packages at the new location in the ABA Frischezentrum

The Ramadan period, which ended on March 19, led to only a slight increase in demand for herbs, Bouklata notes. "Unfortunately, business wasn't as brisk as in other years. However, we were able to sell certain items well, such as celery, flat-leaf parsley, and cilantro, which are used as ingredients for soups in Turkish and Arabic cuisine." According to Bouklata, supply volumes in Spain and Italy were also consistently adequate.

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KräuterExpress offers, among other things, Bornheim potted herbs from Marlene Hönig.

Developments at the procurement level

Bouklata serves a broad clientele consisting of specialty retailers, weekly market vendors, restaurateurs, and independent supermarkets. In addition, many local fellow traders are among his customers. In addition to herbs from Germany, Spain, and Italy, he also sources them from his home country of Morocco. The range of offerings is rounded out by air-freighted goods from Ethiopia and Kenya. At the procurement level, interesting shifts are emerging time and again. "In the past, we used to have chives from India, among other things; you hardly ever see that product anymore. Due to the war, Israel also plays only a supplementary role, although we stopped offering produce from that source some time ago for quality reasons. Instead, we tend to offer more produce from Italy, whose quality is unbeatable."

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Kenyan basil from partner Dreesen Kräuter: For this product, Bouklata relies primarily on air-freighted goods.

Widespread cost increases

The upcoming German season is also expected to be challenging. Bouklata: "We are not yet seeing any significant effects from the current turmoil of war. However, rising energy prices may eventually have an impact on business, particularly on pricing structures. The same applies to rapidly rising fuel prices, which are accordingly affecting logistics costs."

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In addition to potted and cut herbs, Bouklata offers selected complementary items such as turmeric, spring onions, and soup greens.

Modern Facilities

Bouklata has been operating as an herb merchant at the old wholesale market since 2009. Following its permanent closure on December 31, 2025, he moved into a location in the newly created Frischezentrum in Cologne-Gremberghoven. "Unlike the old situation, where I had a stall in the outdoor area of the wholesale market, we no longer have to work here in all kinds of weather. In addition to the modern facilities, the good transportation connections are also an advantage," says Bouklata, who primarily serves walk-in customers. "Although the vast majority of our customers have remained loyal to us, we would still like to attract a few more customers in the near future."

© Hugo Huijbers | FreshPlaza.com

Ahmed Bouklata shows mint (left) and a herb mix for the popular green sauce. The latter seasonal item is particularly popular around Easter.

For more information:

Ahmed Bouklata

Kräuterhandel Kräuter Express

Josef-Linden-Weg 6

D-51149 Cologne

Mobile: +49 177 745 7395

[email protected]