Global Hass avocado oversupply puts pressure on prices and affects Chilean market

"There has been a steady increase in Chile's Hass avocado production in recent years," says Luis Zapata, CEO of Agrogreen Hass, noting that in 2025 alone the volume grew by 14% compared to previous seasons. This increase has been partly a result of favorable weather conditions, especially the greater rainfall recorded in recent years.

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© Agrogreen However, this growth has also had an impact on the distribution of sizes. "There's a greater amount of large calibers and fewer smaller sizes," says Zapata. This has led to a shortage of smaller fruit in the Chilean market; a situation that has even made it necessary to resort to imports, mainly from Peru, to meet the demand from the retail sector, where these sizes are preferred.

Internationally, the market is showing signs of saturation. "There's avocado oversupply worldwide," says the executive. This has led to price stagnation in important destinations such as Europe and the United States, a situation that has had a direct impact on profit margins and reduced the value of marketing work.

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Domestic consumption continues to be essential for the sector. "Chile has one of the highest levels of per capita consumption, with around 9 kilos per person per year, and absorbs around 50% of national production. However, the dynamism of the regional market is generating new areas of interest," he says.

In fact, Argentina is playing a key role in this dynamic. "That market has a strong demand and is absorbing a large part of the small calibers, so their supply in Chile has been reduced, and this has led to availability constraints in the retail sector. Argentina has become commercially very important," says Zapata, highlighting the rapid growth of consumption in that country, driven by changes in eating habits. This phenomenon has led some exporters to prioritize that market over domestic consumption.

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The role of other countries in the region remains more limited. Brazil, for example, has different consumption preferences and leans more towards sweeter varieties, so there's not as much demand for Chilean Hass avocado.

Lastly, the executive warns of the narrow commercial window between the Chilean and Peruvian seasons. "The Chile-Peru transition is very short; there is only one month left," he says. Consequently, there's little room for other suppliers in the market.

For more information:

Luis Zapata

Agrogreen Hass

Chile

Tel.: +56 9 4863 7772

[email protected]

https://agrogreenhass.cl/