Early anticipated start for California Breba fig crop

Like many commodities in California this spring, it's expected that the first "Breba" crop of Black Mission figs will get an early start as well to the season. "Typically out of California, that first week of June is when it starts but this year I'm estimating that we're probably going to start in that last week of May," says Erik Herman of The Specialty Crop Co. "It seems like we're running a week ahead of where we normally are."

© The Specialty Crop Co.

This follows unusually warm temperatures in March and come April, temperatures so far are below average. As far as rain inches, it's trending a little below normal. "The snowpack has definitely been a little bit less but there shouldn't be any issues this year with water," says Herman.

Heat and fig trees

In turn, this is likely to produce an average-sized crop with good sizing. However growers are keeping an eye on potentially hot temperatures this summer which could put some stress on trees for the second fig crop, which for The Specialty Crop Co. includes Black Mission, Brown Turkey, Tiger, and Sierra varieties as well as a new variety, Emerald. This crop. which usually begins in July and, weather-dependent, can go until Thanksgiving, possibly even later. However on the Breba crop, an early start could also mean an early end by the third week of June.

© The Specialty Crop Co.

As for demand, figs continue to be growing in popularity with consumers, who consume them in a variety of ways. "This year I also think Mexico will finish up a bit earlier. They have had some rain and some customers are already asking about California figs," says Herman.

However growing costs could also factor into the pricing of figs this season. "Diesel costs are changing–the price of gas goes down one day but then it's up for the following three days. Fertilizer costs, plastics and more are also rapidly going up versus what they looked like when we did our original farming budgets back in November-December," says Herman. "These are challenges because things are changing every day."

For more information:

Erik Herman

The Specialty Crop Co.

Tel: +1 (559) 661-8253

[email protected]

https://www.speccrop.com