Mexico's APEAM formalizes a zero-deforestation agreement for avocado exports

The Association of Avocado Producers, Packers, and Exporters of Mexico (APEAM) has formalized a Zero Deforestation Agreement with the Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources (SEMARNAT) and the Federal Attorney's Office for Environmental Protection (PROFEPA). This agreement aims to enhance environmental compliance in the export avocado production sector.

The agreement establishes a voluntary model of environmental self-regulation to ensure compliance with current forestry legislation and to strengthen traceability, legality, and transparency regarding the product's origin.

© APEAM

The signing of the agreement is part of the agreement published in the Official Journal of the Federation in October 2025, which establishes the obligation to avoid deforestation for agricultural exports in Mexico.

In this context, APEAM will serve as the governance framework for implementing the model, overseeing compliance through an operational plan that includes orchards, packaging, inspections, and export logistics, primarily to the United States.

The scheme includes specific mechanisms to identify orchards that may have caused forest damage, support regularization processes in accordance with the law, and implement environmental remediation or compensation measures when needed.

© APEAM

Based on the provided information, the model does not replace the functions of the State but aims to supplement public efforts by increasing operational capacity in the territory, thereby strengthening the prevention of environmental risks within one of the country's key agri-food sectors.

During the agreement's formalization, environmental authorities recognized the avocado sector's role in adopting international standards and voluntary compliance programs, amidst rising international market demands for stronger environmental assurances for agricultural products.

The agreement reflects a wider industry trend towards aligning avocado production and exports with sustainability goals. These include forest conservation, natural resource management, and regulatory compliance.

For more information:

www.apeamac.com