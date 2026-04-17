Nova Scotia boosts apple processing for institutional markets

New apple slicing and packaging equipment is increasing capacity and helping Nova Scotia growers access institutional markets such as schools, hospitals, and care facilities.

With support from the Province, a new apple slicer and processing line is now operating at The Station Food Hub Company in Newport Station, Hants County.

The Station Food Hub Company received $25,000 (US$18,500) from the Department of Agriculture's Institutional Supplier Investment Program and $72,045 (US$53,300) from the Institutional Development Expansion and Advancement (IDEA) program to purchase slicing and packaging equipment. This has increased processing capacity from 30 cases per day to up to 300.

© Province of Nova Scotia

Each case provides around 180 servings, enabling fresh apple slices to be supplied to the Nova Scotia School Lunch Program and other institutional markets.

Minister of Agriculture Greg Morrow said the investment is supporting market access. "This new equipment helps open new market opportunities for Nova Scotia growers, particularly within public institutions," he said, adding that it supports collaboration between government and industry to strengthen local supply.

During a visit on April 16, Minister Morrow met with growers, community partners, and students from Three Mile Plains District School, who participated in an agriculture session and sampled local apple slices.

Emily Lutz, Executive Director of the Nova Scotia Fruit Growers' Association, said local availability remains important for producers. "It is important to farmers in Nova Scotia that what they work so hard to grow is accessible to be enjoyed by people in their own communities. What better feeling when visiting a school or hospital than to know your snack has a good chance of being grown close to home, thanks to this investment, and the good folks at The Station Food Hub Company."

Rebecca Tran, founder of The Station Food Hub Company, said the new processing line supports product diversification. "Thanks to support from the Department of Agriculture, the apple line and local apple slices have become our third anchor product. Alongside frozen vegetables and preserves, we can now offer a fresh product that expands opportunities for local growers and brings more Nova Scotia products into public institutions."

For more information:

Government of Nova Scotia

www.news.novascotia.ca