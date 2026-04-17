How a Polish border trader became one of Europe's premium strawberry growers

At first glance, Queen Berry may seem like another ambitious Polish berry grower. In reality, it is a family business built on more than 20 years of cross-border trading, now focused on premium strawberries grown under tunnels and delivered across Europe within hours.

© Queen Berry

Border location shaped the business model

Based in Czerwona Woda, near the German border, the company naturally looked beyond Poland from the start. "We are close to Germany, close to Prague, and far away from Warsaw," says Tomasz Pender. Before Poland joined the EU, the founders traded apples, cabbage, and other produce across borders, navigating fluctuating prices and logistics challenges. "Every year was different… but every year we found our place." This trading experience later proved crucial.

© Queen Berry

From trader to grower: the tunnel decision

Around a decade ago, the company moved into production. Open-field strawberries lacked the consistency and shelf life they needed. "We wanted more control over quality," Tomasz explains. They started with one hectare of tunnels. Demand quickly outpaced supply. "After one year, we saw we had too little quantity." Today, Queen Berry operates around 15 hectares under a tunnel, with ongoing expansion.

© Queen Berry

Queen Berry specialises exclusively in strawberries. "You cannot focus on everything," says Tomasz. The company grows the Hadamar variety, using plants from the Netherlands, including Van den Elzen Plants. The focus is on sweetness, shine, and overall quality — driven by direct client feedback.

Premium positioning through speed and control

Speed is a key differentiator. Orders are harvested and delivered the next morning using the company's own trucks, reaching markets like Verona, Budapest, and Venlo within 12 hours. Shelf life is also critical: tunnel-grown strawberries last around five days, compared to two or three for open-field fruit. "Clients know we will deliver quality and freshness."

Tunnel cultivation protects against frost, rain, and extreme weather. In volatile conditions, this can strengthen the company's market position. "The worse for the field berries, the better for us… We are secured."

All plants are grown on tabletop systems at 120 cm height, improving ergonomics and productivity. This helps address labour shortages, particularly among seasonal workers from Ukraine.

© Queen Berry

Retail chains reshape the market

Retail chains now dominate, bringing higher volumes but stricter requirements. Certification, residue limits, and audits are standard. "You must follow the regulations… everything is controlled." Originally focused on Germany, Queen Berry now supplies multiple European markets and is exploring Scandinavia and the Netherlands. "We buy plants in the Netherlands — so why not sell there as well?"

After 30% growth in 2025, the company remains cautiously optimistic. The strategy is clear: expand tunnel production, focus solely on strawberries, and deliver premium fruit quickly across Europe. (JG)

For more information:

Queen Berry

Tel: +48 500 247 802

[email protected]

www.queenberry.eu