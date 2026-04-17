Chilean blueberry sector urged to accelerate varietal conversion

At the XL International Blueberry Seminar in Chile, the trade bloc indicated that the competitiveness of Chilean blueberries will depend on faster varietal conversion, improved arrival quality, greater logistical efficiency, and a more precise commercial strategy.

The global blueberry sector is entering a more demanding phase. During the seminar, the industry highlighted the need to accelerate productive and commercial adjustments to maintain market position.

In the presentation "A macro analysis of the blueberry industry: trade flows and consumption habits", Gonzalo Salinas outlined that the sector has grown at rates above 10 per cent annually over the past decade, exceeding 1.8 million tons of production. If this trend continues, global volume could surpass 3 million tons, supported by ongoing demand growth.

This expansion has been led by Peru, which has increased exports to nearly 300,000 tons annually, becoming the main global supplier. Chile has reduced fresh export volumes and is currently around 90,000 tons, reflecting an ongoing varietal conversion process aimed at repositioning supply.

The United States remains the main destination for Chilean blueberries, accounting for around 50 per cent of exports, followed by Europe with 30 per cent. Asia has declined in relative importance as Chinese production increases. At the same time, the U.S. market has changed, with higher domestic output and increased competition from Peru and Mexico during the same marketing window.

During the panel "Chile facing new global competition: defensive strategy or transformation?", participants indicated that the sector is facing challenges related to logistics, quality, and supply variability. Varietal renewal was identified as a key factor for repositioning, alongside maintaining exportable quality, improving arrival condition, and aligning supply more closely with market demand.

Cost and transit time differences also affect competitiveness. Production in Peru can be up to 30 per cent lower in cost compared to Chile, with shorter transit times to key markets. Shipments from Peru can reach the United States in less than ten days, while Chilean shipments can exceed twenty to thirty days, affecting product condition and pricing.

The trade bloc indicated that Chile needs to accelerate varietal conversion, improve the condition of fruit upon arrival, optimise logistics, and adjust commercial strategy to avoid supply concentration in peak weeks.

The role of frozen blueberries was also highlighted. According to Andrés Armstrong, the segment is expanding and should be included in sector analysis due to its volume and returns.

The seminar concluded that the sector is moving from expansion to a phase of consolidation and increased competition. Chile remains active in the market, but competitiveness will depend on its ability to adapt to changing conditions.

Source: Blueberries Consulting