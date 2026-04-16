Brazil targets top 10 position in global fruit exports

Brazil is expanding its role in the international fruit market, with the sector aiming to align production capacity with export performance. In an interview on Nova Cidade FM, MBR commercial director Renato Miralla said the country, currently the third largest fruit producer globally, is seeking to improve its export ranking.

Over the past ten years, the sector has recorded growth in both value and volume. "We grew 38% in value and 62% in volume of exported fruit," Miralla said. Despite this, Brazil ranks between 25th and 27th among global exporters. "I would like to see Brazil among the top 10 global exporters in the next 10 years," he added.

The São Francisco Valley remains a core production and export region, particularly for mangoes and grapes. "The Valley is extremely important. We're talking about between 30 and 40% of the total value of exports," Miralla said. In 2025, Brazil exported approximately US$1.5 billion in fruit, with a large share linked to the region.

Challenges remain in areas such as transport costs from production areas to ports and compliance with international certification and traceability requirements. On the cost of meeting these standards, Miralla said: "Initially, it may be more expensive, but I think that in the second phase it improves and greatly increases productivity as well; I see it more as an investment than an increase in costs."

The sector is also exploring opportunities for different scales of production. "I believe that Brazil has great potential to develop medium and small-sized businesses and give these producers access to the international market," Miralla said.

Market development is supported by increasing interest in product origin and the use of geographical indication systems, which are expected to support value creation in export markets.

Source: Nova Cidade FM / Abrafrutas