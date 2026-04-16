New technology for separating potatoes and carrots from particles

It is not uncommon for potatoes and carrots to require specialized machinery to remove rocks and soil from their tubers and roots. This is particularly true in certain parts of Italy and in certain types of soil. To maximize product quality and yield, Apofruit's Altedo plant in Bologna, Italy, has collaborated with Bulltec, an Italian company that specializes in this type of equipment and has extensive experience in the field. The machinery has now been updated with the latest technology and design solutions.

"This debris removal machinery can process 10-12 tons of product per hour," explains Ruggero Ricci, owner of Bulltec. It separates the rocks from the potatoes and sends them into bins via an integrated conveyor belt."

© Bulltec Srl

The Bulltec technicians and the Apofruit production technical team, managed by Michele Virelli, studied ways to improve the product's ability to eliminate grass and sludge. Grass is almost always present in the middle of the product. The team designed a conveyor belt filter system to remove the grass and a tank and submerged pump system to constantly clean the main water suction tank.

© Bulltec Srl

"We are very satisfied with these foreign body separation lines," concludes Ricci. "They meet real customer needs. With a single machine, we can separate disturbing elements, such as stones, pebbles, and earth. Today, our division system can also remove a significant amount of grass when processing carrots and potatoes."

Bulltec will be at Macfrut in Hall D2, Stand 1.

For more information.

Bulltec

Via Terni, 330

47522 Cesena (FC) - Italy

+39 0547 1932254

+39 349 6923431

[email protected]

www.bulltec.it