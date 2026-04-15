Walla Walla onion growers approve marketing order continuation

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today announced that Walla Walla sweet onion producers voted to continue their marketing order program.

In a referendum held Jan. 12-30, 2026, 100% of voting Walla Walla sweet onion producers favored continuance of the marketing order program, representing 100% of the production volume voted in the referendum. For the marketing order to continue, a majority of producers voting, or producers representing a majority of the volume, needed to vote in favor of continuance.

The Walla Walla Sweet Onion Marketing Committee administers the marketing order, which authorizes quality regulations, research and promotion programs, as well as markings, packing, and container regulations for sweet onions grown in the Walla Walla Valley of Southeast Washington and Northeast Oregon. More information about the committee is available on the Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) Walla Walla Sweet Onions page.

Authorized by the Agricultural Marketing Agreement Act of 1937, as amended, marketing orders are industry-driven programs that help producers and handlers achieve marketing success by leveraging their own funds to design and execute programs that they would not be able to do individually. AMS provides oversight to fruit, vegetable, and specialty crops marketing orders to ensure fiscal accountability and program integrity.

For more information:

USDA

Tel: +1 202 720 2791

Email: [email protected]

www.ams.usda.gov