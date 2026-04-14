Individually wrapped, microwave-ready potatoes drive convenience

Side Delights® announces a fast, fresh way to jump on the newest/oldest global potato trend with no cleaning or peeling required. Triple-washed and ready to microwave in its own wrapper, shelf-stable Side Delights® Bakeables® makes baked potato preparation even easier as consumers seek creative ways to transform America's favorite side dish into the star of the table.

A recent New York Times headline, "What Are Jacket Potatoes, and Why Are the English Waiting Hours for Them?" credited the culinary comeback of the baked potato to social media. The Philadelphia Inquirer Food section proclaimed "A star, not a side: The baked potato is back in a big way," posting that loaded baked potatoes are the next potato trend.

"As a plain, nutritious canvas, baked potatoes are regaining notoriety as a quick, cost-effective solution for budget-conscious or creative college students, busy families, and foodies," said Kathleen Triou, President & CEO of Fresh Solutions Network. "Side Delights non-GMO, all-natural Bakeables are the perfect solution for shoppers to quickly turn baked potatoes into an easy, gluten-free, versatile vegan (or not!) meal."

© Side Delights

While trending, the concept of topping baked potatoes isn't new. Known as jacket potatoes for their crispy skins, baked potatoes emerged in London in the mid 1800s. Their popularity in the US began in 1908 when Northern Pacific Railway railroad workers were given baked potatoes and an array of topping choices to save cooks time¹.

"Available in No.1 russet and sweet potato varieties, Bakeables are pre-washed and individually wrapped for the microwave, ready to top and eat in eight minutes," added Triou. "Since Bakeables save time and money, shoppers should think beyond bacon bits and get creative with their toppings!"

Wellness-focused food site EatingWell suggests topping baked potatoes with healthy choices like cottage cheese and roasted tomato, low-fat creamy chive, Italian veggie, or tomato-pesto as alternatives to traditional bacon, sour cream, cheddar, and ranch favorites. For additional inspiration, consumers can visit Side Delights Recipe page for Beef & Broccoli Baked Potatoes or Quick and Healthy Baked Pizza Potatoes for any time of day.

For retailers, Bakeables® deliver:

Incremental category growth by expanding usage beyond traditional side dishes

Premium, value-added pricing with strong margin potential

Cross-merchandising opportunities with cheese, proteins, sauces, and fresh toppings

High-impact merchandising with eye-catching packaging and turnkey promotional support

The line is designed to appeal to busy office or at-home workers, students, and on-the-go shoppers seeking fast, versatile meal solutions. Bakeables® are available nationwide, featuring an eye-catching color-block label design and premium label material, and are supported by merchandising and promotional assets to drive trial and repeat purchases.

¹Source



Contact:

Kathleen Triou

Fresh Solutions Network, LLC

[email protected]

www.FreshSolutionsNet.com



