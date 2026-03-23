Egypt’s citrus exports exceed 2.2 million tons in 2025

Egypt's agricultural exports recorded growth in 2025, with citrus, particularly oranges, leading shipments. Export volumes of citrus exceeded 2.2 million tons, maintaining Egypt's position as the world's largest orange exporter for the sixth consecutive year, ahead of competitors such as Spain and South Africa.

According to data from the Central Administration for Agricultural Quarantine, the total value of agricultural exports, including fresh and processed products, surpassed US$11.5 billion in 2025. Citrus accounted for the largest share of this total, supported by expanded cultivation areas and the implementation of coding systems for product traceability from farm to market.

Egyptian citrus also entered new markets with strict regulatory requirements. Countries such as the Philippines, Australia, and Venezuela were added as destinations for oranges and grapefruit.

The Ministry of Agriculture indicated that the sector is also focusing on increasing value-added activities. This includes expanding processing industries such as juice and essential oil production to support export revenue and employment.

At the same time, authorities continue to support exporters through measures aimed at facilitating shipping and improving port infrastructure to maintain product condition during transit.

Source: Egypt Today