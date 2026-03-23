Chilean plum prices rebound, while New Zealand apple prices decline

This week, in the fruit market, some fruits that are still in the early stage of the season saw slight price declines due to increased arrivals, while a small number of fruits recorded modest price increases due to reduced supply of competing products.

Egyptian oranges were priced at approximately ¥125–140 per box (US$17–19) this week, slightly lower than last week. Traders noted that current arrivals mainly consist of large-sized fruit, with overall quality varying by brand.

As arrivals continue to increase, New Zealand apple prices have declined. Gala apples, in particular, have fallen from above ¥300 per box (US$41) over the past two weeks to the current level of ¥280–290 per box (US$38–40).



Left: New Zealand Royal Gala apples; Right: Egyptian oranges

Chilean plum prices have rebounded. Prices for single-pack J plums in plastic crates have gradually risen from ¥135 per box (US$18) two weeks ago to the current ¥165 per box (US$23), while 2-in-1 J plums in cardboard boxes have increased to ¥170–180 per box (US$23–25), representing an increase of approximately 15%–20%. Prices have remained stable at these levels in recent days. Traders stated that the main reason for the price increase is the gradual decline in the supply of imported plums on the market, while demand has remained relatively steady. As the availability of competing products decreases, plum prices have found support. Some traders also mentioned that the overall flavor this year is not as good as in previous years, which is one of the main reasons why prices have remained generally lower this season.



Left: Chilean plums; Right: Chilean Candy Red plums

Regarding imported plums, traders said that the most popular varieties at present are Chilean Candy Red plums and Sweet Mary plums, both of which are receiving price support. High-quality batches of Sweet Mary plums in plastic crates can reach ¥260 per box (US$36), which is considered relatively high among current plum varieties. However, compared with the same period in previous years, the price is still relatively low.



Chile (left) and Peru (right) imported grapes

Yunnan blueberries have also seen a price increase, with the L25 variety (18mm+) priced at ¥95–120 per box (US$13–17). Traders indicated that Yunnan blueberries are relatively expensive, while Guangdong blueberries are more affordable.



Left: Dalian cherries; Right: Papagan mandarins

Thai coconut prices have remained relatively stable, currently selling for around ¥58 per box (US$8), with some brands or batches priced at around ¥50 per box (US$7). Although prices are low, market supply remains limited. Traders noted that the actual volume of coconuts arriving at ports is sufficient, but because current market conditions and demand are not ideal, traders are intentionally controlling the volume released into the market in order to avoid oversupply and further price fluctuations.