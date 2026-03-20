Demand still steady for Washington apples amidst tighter shopping budgets

The supply of apples from Washington State looks similar to last year's numbers at this time, though there are some varietal shifts. Those shifts are in the Granny Smith and Pink Lady® variety of apples. "We are seeing slightly more supply remaining in March compared to the same period last year, with the most notable increase coming from Granny Smith," said Keegan Morford, director of apple sales at Superfresh Growers, adding that despite these changes, the demand remains strong across varieties. "Even with the additional availability, demand across most varieties continues to be strong, and we expect that momentum to carry through the summer months."

© Superfresh Growers

The growing conditions leading into the 2025–2026 season were favorable, with some challenges in some early districts.

Right now, the company has a full inventory of core varieties, including its proprietary apple, Autumn Glory. "The one we'd love to see more often on grocery shelves is Granny Smith. Their bright green color and tart flavor give consumers' eyes and taste buds a break among the many amazing red apples on the shelves," says Morford.

Meanwhile, looking back at the fall on this crop, the growing conditions leading into the 2025–2026 season were favorable, with some challenges in some early districts. While there were several hotter-than-normal summer days, minimal sunburn occurred thanks to irrigation practices that helped keep the fruit cool and protected throughout the growing period. That warm weather did accelerate fruit development by approximately three to five days compared to the previous year, while also supporting the development of larger fruit sizes on the trees.

© Superfresh Growers

L: Autumn Glory apples on the tree; R: Keegan Morford

How consumers shop for apples

As for demand, Circana data through February 22, 2026, indicates steady demand for apple volumes. "Although consumer shopping habits are evolving as budgets tighten, the definition of "value" now extends beyond price to include convenience, health, and functionality," says Morford. "Apples meet these expectations by providing an accessible, nutritious, and naturally convenient snack, positioning the category well for continued growth as consumers rethink their purchasing decisions."

At the same time, there is also steady demand for processing apples, but the market strength is still limited and dependent on the variety. "The national fresh supply was reduced due to an increased volume being processed into juice this past fall, which stabilized the market earlier than forecasted. The fresh demand we've experienced following, since turning the corner into 2026, has driven up prices as retailers work to adjust to new cost structures with movement remaining ahead of pace." says Morford.

© Superfresh GrowersThere is steady demand for processing apples, but the market strength is still limited and dependent on the variety.

So where is this leaving pricing? Circana pricing data through February 22 shows the average retail price for apples at $1.75 per pound–that is down 3.5 percent year over year. Honeycrisp continues to command the highest retail price in the category at $2.33 per pound. Circana shows this was 4.5 percent lower than last year. However, as Honeycrisp costs rise, the retail price will increase again. Meanwhile, Cosmic Crisp stands out with an average retail price of $1.67 per pound, reflecting a 6.2 percent increase year over year. Cosmic Crisp continue to hold the #3 spot in apple sales in the United States, continuing to grow and push to being the top apple in demand nationally.

For more information:

Julieta Castillo

Superfresh Growers

Tel: +1 (509) 966-1814

[email protected]

www.superfreshgrowers.com