"High costs and limited volumes weigh on Indian grape season"

One grape season is not the same as another, and the current market situation clearly illustrates that. "We have been on the market with Indian grapes for three weeks now, but overall supply is as much as 50% lower," says Lucien de Wit of LuBa Fresh. "At the same time, partly due to surcharges from shipping companies, the cost price is unprecedentedly high. The first grapes were therefore sold below the cost price. We are now moving towards cost price, and hopefully we can achieve some margin in the coming weeks."

© Luba Fresh

© Luba Fresh

"Prices are currently about 30 per cent higher than last year, but the high cost price makes this absolutely necessary. In all my years in the Indian grape business, I have never experienced such limited availability combined with such high cost prices," says Lucien. "Due to heavy rainfall early in the season, yields in India were already much lower. In addition, many growers choose to sell their grapes on the domestic market. That market is incredibly large, and it allows them to avoid the requirements of the European market."

"We have had a dramatic South African season. Many supermarkets wanted to switch to India early due to quality issues. South African supply is now bottoming out, and as a result, prices are rising by the day. Compared to two weeks ago, prices have increased by as much as €2.50," the importer continues. "However, it will be a short and difficult season. The quality of Indian grapes is top-notch, but the season will end quickly. Normally, we load until weeks 16 to 17, but I now expect that loading will be largely finished within two weeks."

For more information:

Luciën de Wit

LuBa Fresh

Tel: +31 (0) 77-777 7715

Mob: +31 (0) 6-41273443

[email protected]

www.LuBaFresh.com