U.S. senators call for probe into Canadian potato trade practices

Senators John Hoeven (R-N.D.) and Angus King (I-Maine) led a bipartisan effort calling on the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) to investigate unfair trade practices by Canada impacting U.S. potato producers through a Section 332 investigation. The senators outline how Canadian federal and provincial policies impose competitive disadvantages on U.S. producers and raise concerns regarding recent antidumping duties imposed by the Province of British Columbia on U.S. fresh potatoes, noting that the antidumping policies do not reflect any realistic market conditions.

© Senator John Hoeven

Senator John Hoeven

"Canada is one of the most important export markets for U.S. fresh and processed potatoes, with annual trade valued in the hundreds of millions of dollars. A stable, transparent, and rules-based trading relationship with Canada is therefore essential to the continued viability of potato producers in our states. Unfortunately, recent developments have raised concerns among U.S. growers regarding whether current trade conditions are fair and consistent with international law and trade agreements," wrote the senators.

"Producers in the Upper Midwest and Northeast in particular have emphasized the importance of understanding whether these policies are materially affecting competition, investment decisions, and long-term market balance in regions where U.S. and Canadian potato industries have historically been closely integrated… We believe that Congress, the administration, and U.S. potato producers would benefit from a clear, objective, and comprehensive assessment of the facts provided by a Section 332 investigation, particularly ahead of the upcoming USMCA joint review."

In addition to Hoeven and King, the letter was co-signed by Senators Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Michael Bennet (D-Colo.), Susan Collins (R-Maine), Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Patty Murray (D-Wash.), Tim Sheehy (R-Mont.), Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisc.), John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.) and Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.). The full text of the letter can be found here.

"The Northland Potato Growers sincerely appreciate the leadership of Senator Hoeven and all the senators who called for this investigation into Canadian potato trade practices. Once completed, this important 322 investigation will provide the facts necessary to ensure our U.S. – Canadian trading relationship is fair and balanced. Thank you again to Senator Hoeven for prioritizing the competitiveness of growers in North Dakota," said Gary Shields, Executive Director of the Northland Potato Growers Association.

For more information:

Senator John Hoeven

Tel: +1 202 224 2551

Email: [email protected]

www.hoeven.senate.gov