Power Smart Champions featured in mini-doc series

As a BC Hydro Power Smart Champion, Windset Farms® is featured in the Power Smart Champions Mini-Doc Series airing on Global TV this March.

In 2025, the company received the Power Smart Champion Award for its commitment to energy conservation and innovation. In conjunction, BC Hydro released a doc-series showcasing innovative B.C. businesses advancing energy efficiency and sustainability.

The company's episode highlights its commitment to growing fresh, local greenhouse vegetables year-round in B.C. using renewable electricity. Through its BC Hydro partnership, it invested in advanced LED technology, allowing year-round local production of greenhouse vegetables with major energy savings across its 48 acres of lit greenhouse space.

© Windset Farms

This investment transformed the Delta operation into Western North America's largest LED-lit greenhouse facility. Building on this success, the company is expanding further by adding 38 acres of ultra lit production at the facility, to be planted summer 2026.

The company values its partnership with BC Hydro and its shared commitment to innovation, efficiency, and sustainable growth. Together, they show how clean energy and agriculture can help set new standards for local food production and inspire a sustainable future.

For more information:

Randi Church

Windset Farms

Tel.: +1 (778) 908-1029

[email protected]

www.greenhousegrown.com