New greenhouse greens product introduced in Ontario Costcos

Haven Greens, a fully-automated greenhouse located in King City, Ontario is launching its large format (10oz) Baby Green Leaf in Ontario Costco locations.

The product, a delicate, crisp, and mild leaf that works for sandwiches, wraps, or a fresh salad base, is available in locations across the province. This marks the company's second addition to its Costco lineup, which includes the brand's 10oz Trillium Blend, a Costco-exclusive medley of baby green leaf, baby red butter leaf, arugula, and mustard greens named after Ontario's official flower.

© Haven Greens

Beyond Costco, Haven Greens' Baby Green Leaf is available in smaller 4oz and 8oz formats in stores across Ontario and Western Canada, including all Whole Foods, Metro, Sobeys, and Foodland stores in Ontario.

Through its touchless, climate-controlled, and pesticide-free facility, the company's products are ready-to-eat without washing and have an extended shelf life of multiple weeks. Since its first harvest last March, the company says it has become the #1 indoor lettuce grower in Ontario, producing approx. 2 million pounds of lettuce for Canadians over the past 12 months within its five-acre facility located in King City, ON, just outside of Toronto.

For more information:

Haven Greens

[email protected]

https://havengreens.ca/