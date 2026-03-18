"This potato season is actually beyond saving"

It is currently a busy period for Waltson Chips. With spring and summer approaching, this is always a peak period for the company, alongside the holidays. In addition, the potato market remains very challenging. "This season is actually beyond saving," says Joost Debeuckelaere of the crisps brand, who is currently focused on Tavola in Kortrijk, taking place from Sunday to Tuesday, where the company will have its own stand for the first time.

© Jannick Flach | FreshPlaza.com

Joost Debeuckelaere at Tavola. Waltson Chips can be found at stand 1308.

"Last time, we shared a stand with several other companies, but we found that having our own stand attracts more attention. It also allows us to better control how we present our products," says Joost Debeuckelaere of the artisanal crisps brand and potato wholesaler Agro Debeuckelaere Staden. "For us, it remains an important trade fair. It is a biennial event that attracts many delicatessens and retailers. We see it as the ideal meeting point for products in the higher segment. While people from the foodservice sector also attend, it is primarily a trade fair for retailers and delicatessens, which make up the majority of our customer base."

The company is not introducing new products in Kortrijk. Waltson Chips, which offers flavours such as Naturel, Paprika, Sea Salt & Black Pepper, Sea Salt & Balsamic Vinegar, and Sweet BBQ, views Tavola mainly as an opportunity to present its established range to existing and potential partners. "In times like these, it is already a positive to be able to say that we are experiencing steady growth. You don't always need to launch new products."

The Belgian market remains the main outlet for now, but the company is also exploring expansion abroad. "There are already some ongoing projects outside Belgium, but that takes time. Building new partnerships often takes months to a year. In Belgium, you already have a reputation; abroad, you still need to build that trust. Given the current economic climate, it is already a good result if things remain stable. These are uncertain times, and no one knows exactly what the coming months will bring. If they did, doing business would be much easier," Joost says with a smile.

Potato season almost impossible to save

There is no denying that times are uncertain. The unrest in the Middle East is adding further pressure to an already challenging potato market. "The potato market is simply not in good shape at the moment," Joost explains. "You can deny it, but that is the reality. At the same time, we know it is a sector that fluctuates significantly. What is difficult today can be completely different next year. That is part of the potato business."

For its potato supply, the company mainly works with contracts. These are fulfilled first before any purchases are made on the free market. However, the situation on the free market is clearly reflected in current price trends. "Prices have fallen again recently. That says enough. There is simply too much supply on the market. There is also little chance of that changing significantly this season. We do not expect a major turnaround. It looks like this situation will continue at least until the end of the season."

Although some growers have already started planting, most of the new season has yet to begin, making it difficult to look ahead. "It remains a wait-and-see situation. In this sector, conditions can change quickly."

While difficult years are not unusual in the sector, Joost describes this season as exceptionally tough. Whether these conditions will persist beyond this season remains uncertain. "You only really know what the outcome will be once everything has been harvested and stored. Factors such as weather play a major role. Poor conditions can reduce yields and shift the entire market balance again. Looking ahead to next season is therefore difficult. Most of the potatoes have yet to be planted. Until then, it remains a matter of waiting to see how the situation develops."

For more information:

Joost Debeuckelaere

Waltson Chips

Tel: +32 51 70 16 25

[email protected]

www.waltson.be