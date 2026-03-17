"We are approaching this season with a more mature mindset"

As the world awaits the stabilisation of food supply chains, Egyptian potatoes are emerging as a key strategic player in international markets. Following an exceptional season in 2025, Egyptian exporters are "approaching this season with a more mature mindset," according to Amr Kadah, export manager at Fruit.Farm.

© Amr Kadah

Egyptian potato exports increased by 30% in 2025 compared to the previous season, the exporter notes. "It was an excellent year: potatoes ranked second among Egyptian agricultural exports after citrus fruits, with export volumes exceeding 1.3 million tons during the export season. Russia, European countries, and Arab countries were the main importers of Egyptian potatoes, with 350,000 tonnes, 330,000 tonnes, and 315,000 tonnes, respectively, while the rest of the world imported 83,000 tonnes of potatoes from Egypt."

In 2026, production is expected to be slightly lower than or equal to that of 2025, but more balanced, according to Kadah. He explains: "Egypt set an export record in 2025 of approximately 1.3 million tonnes out of a total production of between 7.5 and 8 million tonnes. In 2026, export volumes are expected to range between 1.1 and 1.2 million tonnes. The reason for this is the deliberate reduction in seed imports into Egypt, which has led to a decrease in cultivated acreage. This will prevent new volume records, but will maintain price stability for exporters and farmers, and reduce losses, which have reached up to 25% due to poor storage conditions in previous seasons.»

© Amr Kadah

Despite the expected decline in production, the trend in 2026 is toward stability, according to Kadah, with an emphasis on the quality of processed potatoes. He adds: "The 2026 season is characterized by relatively stable global demand. There is a sharp increase in demand for the Lady Rosetta and Hermes varieties, intended for the production of potato chips and semi-fried potatoes, driven by increased investment in factories in the Gulf region and Egypt. This increase aligns with Egypt's goal of focusing on value-added products and increasing exports of processed potatoes rather than raw potatoes."

"Strong demand is therefore expected to continue in traditional markets during the 2026 season, accompanied by increased competition and growing demand for frozen potatoes. European demand is strong in the current period, from February to May, as Europe relies on Egyptian products to make up for its storage shortfalls," Kadah continues.

© Amr Kadah

"The success of the 2026 potato season is not measured only by the millions of dollars injected into the economy, but also by the radical shift in production philosophy. By reducing its dependence on imported seeds and focusing on varieties intended for value-added processing, Egypt is taking a decisive step toward agricultural sovereignty. Despite global logistical challenges, the Egyptian potato remains an exceptional ambassador, even raising the question: " Will we soon see Egypt become the world's leading exporter of processed potatoes?" the exporter concludes.

For more information:

Amr Kadah

Fruit.Farm

Tel: +20 100 928 8377

Email: [email protected]