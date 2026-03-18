“I doubt the onion market will change in the coming weeks”

In the Netherlands, JJK Uienhandel moved into new offices this year. According to Marius Jansen, too little space necessitated the expansion. "We kept running into limitations. People were always welcome to drop by the office, but now things are a lot quieter," he says.

Marius is reasonably satisfied with the onion trade itself. It is usually somewhat quieter when it is Fruit Logistica in Berlin and carnival, but he knows that is just part of the season. "We must get used to sales dropping from between 35,000 and 40,000 tons in the first half of the season to 15,000-20,000 tons in the second half. But I'm not complaining; so far, trade certainly hasn't been disappointing."

© JJK uienhandel

Poland is a growth market

Poland is an important sales market for JJK Uienhandel, and Marius says exports to that country remain robust, despite Poland having to import more last year, due to failed crops. "It's said that hardly any onions went there in the season's first half, but we regularly sent 30 to 40 trucks per week," he reveals. Exports have since returned to full strength.

Marius believes Poland will remain a crucial market. "That country has a continental climate, while the Netherlands has a maritime one. That's why I expect they'll always need Dutch onions." He also sees Polish companies professionalizing, for example, by switching from manual to machine peeling. "I therefore consider Poland a growth market," says Jansen.

© JJK uienhandel

Quality and technology

He describes the quality of Dutch onions as variable. "There are good ones, but also many less suitable batches." According to Marius, problems like susceptibility to baldness, internal defects, and Fusarium often crop up. The increasing disease pressure concerns him. "Available resources are becoming increasingly limited; something will have to be done about that," he explains.

To improve their sorting process quality, JJK Uienhandel invested in new Flikweert sorters, revamping their whole line. "We've improved quality and reduced labor. People get tired, but a machine doesn't care whether it runs for eight or 12 hours."

© JJK uienhandel

Market outlook

Marius doubts the market will change much in the coming weeks. The red onion market will become somewhat busier, partly because acreage has been expanded this year. "Southern Europe is entering the market more, while Eastern Europe won't be demanding much for now," he says. Jansen also expects exports to Africa to remain reasonably stable.

"It should be business as usual, with fairly stable prices, until mid-April." After that, stocks of quality onions could decline, potentially creating new opportunities. "Any further price fluctuations will have to occur at the end of the season," Marius concludes. (IH)

For more information:

J. Jansen & Zonen Uienhandel B.V.

Tel: +31 113-382932

[email protected]

www.jansenuienhandel.nl