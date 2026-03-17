Moroccan mandarin exports forecast at 550,000 tons for 2025/26

Morocco is expected to export nearly 550,000 tons of mandarins in the 2025/26 season, maintaining its position among global exporters, according to Moroccan daily L'Economiste. The outlook comes as production faces climate-related constraints and increased competition.

Mandarins and clementines account for around 83% of Morocco's total citrus exports. This product mix supports the country's position among leading global suppliers.

Global mandarin trade is concentrated among a limited number of exporters, including Spain, Turkey, Morocco, Egypt, and South Africa. These countries supply most major import markets.

World mandarin production is estimated at between 38 million and 43 million tons, with China representing more than 60% of total output. Most Chinese production is consumed domestically, with international markets supplied mainly by Mediterranean and Southern Hemisphere origins.

Morocco's export position is supported by its proximity to European markets and a production calendar that allows certain varieties to enter the EU when competing supply is still limited.

Competition within the region is increasing. Turkey and Egypt continue to expand export volumes supported by production costs, while South Africa is increasing its presence through investment in the citrus sector.

Mandarins remain Morocco's second-largest agricultural export after tomatoes.

Source: The North Africa Post