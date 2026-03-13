First Chilean early-season onions arrive at UK importer

Chilean onions have started to arrive on the UK market. For UK importer NFB Import Ltd, the first container docked at London Gateway on 27th February, with the first onions arriving at their depot in Preston on 2nd March.

"We would normally get our first arrivals of Chilean onions in the first week of April, but this year we opted to load the early Medio Grano variety as there may be some quality issues with the Spanish cold store onions," explains Mark Barkworth from NFB Import Ltd. "We will have our usual arrivals of Grano onions in April; the only difference between the two varieties is that the early one does not have a full brown skin. The arrival quality of the Medio Grano has been very good."

© NFB Import Ltd

NFB Import Ltd has been supplying many different fresh products to wholesalers and pre-packers throughout the UK for more than 40 years. Their products include oranges, clementines, lemons, melons, grapes, as well as vegetables, salads, peppers, and tomatoes.

"Our company's distribution centre is located in the North West of the UK, which allows us to distribute efficiently and effectively across the country. Produce can be sourced from around the world, but the main growers are based in Spain.

"The wholesalers are always keen to swap to a new source or a different variety. Onions are not a huge part of our business; we import mainly Spanish onions and fill the gap in the Spanish season with Chilean onions. Onions from both of these sources are bigger and sweeter and suit the food service sector."

NFB Import will continue to import Chilean onions until the end of April, after which they will receive the new Spanish season onions.

For more information:

Mark Barkworth

NFB Import Ltd

Tel: +44 1772 733331

Email: [email protected]

Website: nfb.co.uk/