Canada secures potato export access to Mexico

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has reached an agreement with Mexico's Servicio Nacional de Sanidad, Inocuidad y Calidad Agroalimentaria (SENASICA) on arrangements that will allow shipments of Canadian potatoes for consumption or processing to Mexico. The agreement is expected to expand market opportunities for Canada's potato sector. The CFIA will work with the potato industry in the coming months as the next steps are implemented.

In October, the Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, conducted a trade mission to Mexico during which both countries agreed to strengthen regulatory and technical cooperation under the Canada-Mexico 2025–2028 Action Plan. The plan aims to facilitate commercial ties between the two countries. Discussions on these issues continued during a trade visit in February 2026.

Securing international market access for Canadian agricultural and agri-food products remains a priority for the Government of Canada. The government says cooperation with Mexico aims to strengthen agricultural ties and support trade.

The CFIA supports market access requirements with trading partners by providing guidance to growers and packing facilities on foreign import requirements and verifying compliance with importing countries' regulations through inspections. As Canada's national plant protection agency, the CFIA also works with international partners to prevent the spread of invasive pests and diseases that could affect crops, forests, the environment, and the economy.

Minister MacDonald said: "Increasing interest in Canadian goods, both domestically and internationally, reflects the exceptional standards upheld by our agricultural sector. Our Government stands firmly behind our farmers, championing their innovation and efforts as they expand into new markets across Canada and beyond."

Potatoes are the fifth-largest crop in Canadian agriculture after canola, wheat, soybeans, and corn. In 2024, potatoes generated about US$1.6 billion in farm cash receipts. The value of potato and potato product exports increased by 2 percent year over year to more than US$2.8 billion in the 2024/2025 period.

Growers interested in exporting potatoes to Mexico are advised to contact their local CFIA office for further information on the next steps.

For more information:

Canadian Food Inspection Agency

Tel: +1 613 773 6600

Email: [email protected]

www.www.canada.ca