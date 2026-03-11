"I assist growers with sales in both the UK and Dutch markets"

For the last 10 years, Fabio Alves has been working in commercial sales, and for the last couple of years, he has been managing the sale of exotic fruit via airfreight within the fresh produce industry. Now he has gone out on his own to bring fruit into the UK and Europe. His new company, based in the UK, is called Farm Taste Ltd.

© Farm Taste

Fabio is working with a Brazilian grower to supply limes to the European and UK markets and hopes to add more products soon. "I will receive my first container in the UK this week," explains Fabio. "I have already assisted a grower with the sale of limes on the Dutch market. I assist growers in both the UK and Dutch markets. I can sell container loads or by the pallet."

Brazil produces limes year-round; the main export destination is Europe, with most arrivals coming into Rotterdam, the Netherlands. The limes are grown in São Paulo and Bahia, and the grower with whom Fabio has partnered exports around 500 containers of limes per year.

"The growing conditions for limes in Brazil have been all good for the time being. The size profiles are 42 and 48, which are the most popular sizes, and then we also have 54s and 60s. The limes must have a good green colour, and we always have the highest of quality as the grower is very experienced and has been doing this for almost 15 years."

© Farm Taste

Fabio said that demand in the UK is always good, but he is looking forward to summer and better weather, which will increase demand.

"There is always competition on the lime market, and it can be very unstable at times. If it rains in Brazil, then loading stops; we can also get a few containers arriving at the same time, flooding the market. At the moment, it is quite stable and will pick up soon as the temperatures increase. I expect the quality to get better, too, as Brazil comes out of the rainy season."

© FarmTasteFor more information:

Fabio Alves

Farm Taste

Tel: +44 7366 563749

Email: [email protected]

www.farmtaste.co.uk