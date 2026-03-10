California groundwater limits force almond orchard removals

As of March 2026, California regulators are enforcing the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA) across parts of the Central Valley. Local irrigation districts have begun shutting down deep-well agricultural pumps as authorities implement groundwater limits.

Historically, growers relied on deeper wells when surface water supplies declined. However, aquifer depletion has led state agencies to limit extraction rates. Reduced groundwater availability is expected to affect irrigated farmland and permanent nut orchards in the region.

Almond orchards require long-term irrigation and cannot be left fallow like seasonal row crops. Growers report that when water allocations fall to zero, orchards can decline rapidly. Some producers have begun removing orchards that no longer have access to sufficient irrigation.

Farmers in parts of the Central Valley are using heavy equipment to remove orchards where water access has been reduced. Orchard removal involves clearing trees and root systems before preparing the land for other uses.

The shift in irrigation availability is also affecting farm equipment markets in the region. Auctions have reported increased listings of irrigation systems and orchard machinery, including micro-sprinkler systems and mechanical nut harvesters.

Growers and financial institutions are also evaluating production risks for farms that depend on groundwater pumping. Access to operating capital may be affected for farms facing reduced water allocations.

Mature almond orchards require between 36 and 48 inches of water per hectare annually to maintain production levels. Pumping restrictions in some areas reduce available irrigation below these levels, affecting crop development during the growing season.

Without consistent irrigation during high-temperature periods, nut development may be affected before harvest.

Removing orchards also involves additional farm expenses. Excavation crews may charge between US$400 and US$600 per acre to remove trees and root systems. Some growers chip the wood and return it to the soil during land preparation.

These changes in groundwater policy are influencing orchard management decisions and irrigation planning across parts of California's Central Valley.

Source: Agroinformación News