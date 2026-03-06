Middle East shipping disruptions delay almond shipments to the UAE

Market participants report that almond shipments to the United Arab Emirates are facing execution challenges as shipping disruptions across the Middle East intensify.

Sellers and traders say carriers have begun withdrawing from previously accepted business, issuing booking cancellations, and adjusting cargo commitments with limited notice. Several carriers have introduced additional charges, including ad hoc surcharges, general rate increases, and war risk premiums, affecting freight planning and increasing shipment costs.

Participants say the operational impact differs by shipping line. Some services remain operational but are running with irregular routing and sudden schedule changes, while others have withdrawn from certain corridors. This has created variable vessel availability that changes frequently.

The situation has made forward scheduling more difficult and has limited the ability of exporters and traders to secure reliable transit windows into ports in the United Arab Emirates. Market participants say the lack of predictability has affected commercial negotiations. Offers are being made with conditions linked to vessel availability and may be revised until cargo is loaded.

Buyers and traders in the region have been largely inactive this week as they wait for more stable freight conditions and clearer supply channels. Logistical uncertainty, inconsistent carrier activity, and wider cost differences have reduced the level of executed business.

With few transactions taking place and most offers carrying conditions that may change before shipment, current price indications in the United Arab Emirates are not being used as reference points for market assessment.

Market participants say the sector has entered a waiting phase while shipping conditions remain uncertain. Activity is expected to remain limited until shipping disruptions ease or carriers establish more predictable service patterns.

"It's a fast-evolving situation that's affecting the entire market and likely will for a while," a U.S. almond trader said. "While the Strait of Hormuz could theoretically open to container traffic tomorrow, these impacts are likely to linger with carriers, insurers, financiers, and the entire logistics industry for a while as it evolves to account for risks like this."

Source: Mintec/Expana