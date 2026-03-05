Partnership aims to develop U.S. chestnut market

Red River Foods, Inc. and Agroforestry Partners, LLC have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to collaborate on the development of the U.S. chestnut market.

Chestnut acreage in the United States has increased over the past 10 years and is expected to continue expanding as farmers and landowners integrate chestnut trees into their farming systems to diversify income and support conservation-related objectives.

Red River Foods CEO Dan Phipps said the agreement focuses on expanding domestic supply and evaluating market demand for U.S. chestnuts.

© Fausto Fiori | Dreamstime

Agroforestry Partners founder Charlie Antrim said that when the company launched its first agroforestry project four years ago, two main downstream risks were identified: long-term demand and weather variability. He said the collaboration with Red River Foods addresses the demand and offtake component ahead of the first anticipated commercial harvest.

Agroforestry Partners president Brett Hundley said the agreement follows cooperation within the emerging U.S. agroforestry sector. He noted that chestnut production within agroforestry systems depends on the existence of a stable market for the crop.

Under the agreement, Red River Foods and Agroforestry Partners will assess customer interest in chestnuts, develop and test products, plan production volumes, and work on supply diversification across the value chain.

Chestnuts have historically been consumed in the United States, often roasted and eaten fresh. They can also be used in processed and shelf-stable products. Chestnut flour can be used in gluten-free and non-GMO breads, snacks, baked goods, and pasta.

Chestnuts are relatively low in fat and contain fiber and potassium, as well as calcium, magnesium, and manganese.

© AgroforestryFor more information:

Brett Hundley

Agroforestry Partners

Email: [email protected]

www.agroforestrypartners.com