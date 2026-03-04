"It's been a straightforward, simple year for grapes"

The 2025/26 Peruvian table grape season is ending on a positive note, with stable performance in major international markets, indicating increased commercial maturity for Peruvian grapes.

From the perspective of Premium Choice, an agro-export platform that connects producers, services, and markets through an integrated model, the season was notable for its high fruit quality, consistent demand, and lack of significant surprises.

"It's been a solid season, with stable markets and consistent prices within well-managed programs. Unlike earlier years characterized by volatility, the predictability enabled us to plan better and face less commercial pressure," stated Alejandro Falcón, the company's Head of Procurement.

A key aspect was the market's ability to absorb the increase in Peruvian volumes without causing major price distortions. The flows to the United States, Europe, and Asia remained balanced, without sharp peaks or drops. As Falcón mentioned, "it has been a straightforward and relatively simple year from a commercial standpoint," which supports the consolidation of long-term programs.

This season, Premium Choice quadrupled its volume compared to the previous year, strengthened its presence in South Korea, Thailand, Taiwan, and China, and began operations in Europe, as part of its diversification strategy.

Logistically, while the sector didn't face the problems it anticipated, shipments to Asia experienced widespread delays of 3 to 15 days. Falcón notes that "these delays especially affected the most sensitive varieties, highlighting that the final quality increasingly depends on logistical efficiency as much as on quality in the field."

Regarding competition, Chile maintained its usual position within the commercial window without causing significant tensions. "Both origins found stable markets with good absorption," Falcón stated, emphasizing a balanced trade environment.

The Asian markets continue to prefer large, firm, sweet fruit. Brix levels and arrival conditions remain important, with certifications like GlobalG.A.P. becoming established standards, especially in Europe, and gaining popularity in Asia.

Mango had a strong commercial performance this season due to reduced global availability and stable prices. However, it was a challenging season in terms of production because of quality issues like the appearance of air pockets, which required increased controls at the source," he said.

In summary, the 2025/26 season demonstrates that the agro-export sector's growth increasingly relies on an integrated approach to managing the entire chain—covering quality, logistics, and market access. Based on Premium Choice's observations and Alejandro Falcón's insights, this strategy will be crucial for maintaining the expansion of Peruvian fruit in global markets.

