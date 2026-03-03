Peru enters the market with more avocados and needs to regulate exports to maintain stable prices

Peru faces the Hass avocado season 2025/26 with growth indicators reflecting industry expansion, as well as challenges in volume management and global market balance. Sector voices confirm that this growth results from a sustained, planned evolution in export supply, not from temporary factors.

"In the 2025 season, Peru exported 722,754 tons of Hass avocado, a 38% increase over 2024, marking strong growth in volume and international presence," according to PromPerú.

© PROMPERU

"This result is due to a consistent improvement in productivity, technical management, and commercial planning, rather than a substantial rise in surface area," stated Arturo Medina, general manager of ProHass.

The area remained steady at 83,529 hectares in 2025, reflecting growth driven by improved yields and better sector coordination. Meanwhile, PromPerú has been boosting the international promotion of Peruvian avocados and increasing their visibility in key markets, aiding the sector's commercial diversification.

Europe remains the primary market for Peruvian avocado, accounting for over 60% of total exports and playing a crucial role in handling large volumes without causing significant price pressure.

Recent trends show increased participation from other destinations. U.S. imports increased by over 50%, while Asia rose nearly 40%, with China, Japan, and South Korea gaining importance.

Medina emphasized that "Asia is no longer a complementary market, but a strategic growth axis for Peruvian avocado," highlighting the sector's efforts to improve sanitary conditions and adapt logistics. © PROMPERU

The increased fruit volume also poses challenges for market planning. "The Hass avocado market is quite strong at the moment, but from mid-March on, effective collaboration with distribution channels will be essential to maintain prices," said Fernando Hidalgo, manager of Cultivemos.

Yoselyn Malamud, CEO of Viru Group, also stressed that "the market has never collapsed," despite early concerns about supply saturation. Experimenting with longer shipping times and strong European demand has helped reduce the risk of oversupply.

Malamud noted that "Spain faces production delays and Morocco has lower volumes, creating a European market with limited supply and high prices," potentially benefiting the start of the new season's flowering.

PromPerú highlighted that the export performance of Hass avocado in 2025 shows a more mature, diversified industry with increased adaptability. However, the challenge for the upcoming season will be to balance supply growth, commercial insights, and price stability in an increasingly competitive market.

For more information:

PromPerú

Tel: +51 979 367 355

Email: [email protected]