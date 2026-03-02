Vietnamese fruit and vegetable exports up 67.2% y.o.y

Vietnam's fruit and vegetable exports increased 67.2 per cent year on year to US$875.33 million by February 15, supported by demand growth and a surge in pistachio shipments, according to the Import-Export Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

February continued the momentum following a record 2025, with recovering demand in China, the United States, the European Union, and Japan. Customs data show exports reached US$230.88 million in the first half of February, up 53 per cent compared with the same period last year.

Authorities attributed part of the growth to upgraded logistics infrastructure and more efficient transport routes, which have shortened delivery times and reduced costs. They also pointed to a shift towards GlobalGAP-compliant farming, allowing deeper access to international retail supply chains.

A structural change is visible in the product mix, with a move away from traditional fresh produce towards higher value-added processed products.

In January, pistachios became the top export item, generating US$137.92 million and accounting for 21.4 per cent of total fruit and vegetable export value. This represents a 413.4 per cent increase compared with January 2025.

Durian remains a key growth product. Expanded approved growing areas and the signing of a protocol permitting frozen durian exports to China supported shipments. January durian exports reached US$117.22 million. Although down 44 per cent from December 2025 due to seasonal factors, the figure rose 274.8 per cent year on year.

The Ministry noted that Vietnam benefits from an off-season durian harvest from November to March, when competitors such as Thailand and Malaysia are not yet at peak output.

Other January export values included coconut at US$53.9 million, up 32.9 per cent, and jackfruit at US$33.6 million, up 27.3 per cent. Dragon fruit declined 17 per cent to US$48.5 million.

Analysts expect first-quarter exports of durian and other key products could exceed US$1 billion, provided customs clearance at northern border gates continues without disruption.

Authorities are calling on exporters to comply with updated phytosanitary and pesticide residue regulations, particularly in the European Union and China, in order to maintain market access and sustain export performance.

Source: DTI News