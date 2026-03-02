Demand continues to outpace pistachio supply

Pistachios as a product keeps gaining traction with consumers. "Right now, there's not enough supply to meet the demand for pistachios," says Zachary Fraser, president and CEO of the American Pistachio Growers. "It's off the charts and climbing and it's this way because we're starting to unlock all the ways you can use pistachios. This is the year we become solidified as the premium nut product."

This comes at a time when more and more food products are either incorporating pistachios as a key ingredient or as an added ingredient to help elevate a product.

As for the supply levels, the inventory of pistachios right now looks similar to 2023 at this point in time. "The crop was a bit smaller in 2023 but there was a similar type of inventory available. Current supply is a bit more than this time last year but only because the crop size was larger for 2025 than it was for crop year 2024," says Fraser.

© American Pistachio Growers

Comparison of crop sizes

Indeed the 2025 California pistachio crop was an estimated 1.5 to 1.55 billion lbs. while the 2024 crop was 1.1 billion pounds.

Meanwhile, while the demand for product is strong, California pistachio growers continue to contend with challenges that virtually all growers across the country are–namely making sure they can farm profitably. The industry is also keeping an eye on the state of the weaker U.S. dollar at the moment. "As far as consumers and the industry is concerned, there's nothing immediate currency-wise that's going to disrupt the continued growth of our industry. Everyone who's doing business on an international scale is paying attention to it," adds Fraser.

