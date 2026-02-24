Weekend blizzard stymies logistics in Northeast

Following a blizzard that blanketed the northeast Sunday, there have been some shifts to delivery schedules and logistics plans adjusted accordingly.

"Saturday night into Sunday, we got quite a bit of snow. Some areas got as much as 18 inches in the Northeast from Maryland, Delaware, Jersey, all the way up in Massachusetts and north," says Bill Nardelli Jr. of Nardelli Brothers in Cedarville, New Jersey. "Those shipments were pretty difficult to get out between Sunday and Monday, though we had a bit of a head start."

Indeed with news networks alerting viewers as to the incoming snowstorm, the company got some trucks loaded on Saturday for deliveries. However, Sunday into Monday, the roads became pretty much impassable.

© Ready.gov

Clean up of the roads

However, later on Monday it was anticipated that clean up efforts should be well underway and that shipping would reopen by evening, road conditions permitting. This also followed a travel ban in New Jersey until evening.

In the meantime, also getting ahead of the storm were shoppers. "People hit the stores pretty heavily Friday and into Saturday to prepare for the storm so that was a pretty big hit on pulls and volumes for a lot of the stores," says Nardelli Jr. "I'm sure as soon as they can get back open and receiving, they're going to need product so that's hopefully Tuesday and into Wednesday to catch up on what wasn't able to be delivered on Monday."

Along with shipping ahead of time, appointments for shipments and more were also preemptively moved to Tuesday to accommodate the clean up.

For more information:

Bill Nardelli Jr.

Nardelli Brothers

https://nardellibrosinc.com